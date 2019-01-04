Chinese president sends congratulations on 30th Arab League Summit

Editor: Zhang Jianfeng 丨Xinhua

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, the rotating president of the Council of the Arab League (AL), on the 30th Arab League Summit in Tunis.

In his message, Xi praised the AL's efforts to promote peace, stability and development in the Middle East.

He also noted that the AL has been advocating political solutions to pressing issues and contributing to the unification and self-improvement of the Arab world.

Xi emphasized that China and the Arab states share a deep-running tradition of friendship. During the eighth ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum held in Beijing last July, the two sides agreed to establish a future-oriented strategic partnership of comprehensive cooperation and common development, which was a new starting point for Sino-Arab cooperation.

China is willing to work with the AL to enhance strategic mutual trust, promote practical cooperation, strengthen people-to-people exchanges and implement the Declaration of Action on Sino-Arab Belt and Road Cooperation, said Xi.

By doing so, the two sides will build a brighter future for the Sino-Arab strategic partnership and contribute more to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi added.