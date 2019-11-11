Xi requires all-round progress in military development at primary level

Editor: Zhang Jianfeng 丨Xinhua

BEIJING, Nov. 10 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to promote all-round progress in developing the military at the primary level.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), attends a CMC meeting on military development at primary level held from Nov. 8 to 10 in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the requirement while attending a CMC meeting held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 10.

"Strengthening military construction at the primary level in the new era is where the root and strength for strengthening and revitalizing the armed forces lie," Xi said.

On Friday afternoon, Xi met with the attendees of the meeting and had photos with them.

During his speech at the meeting, he asked the military to learn and implement the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which was held in late October.

Noting that the primary level is the foundation of all the military's work and combat capability, Xi said the Party has always attached great significance to military construction at the primary level, and the principle of relying on and strengthening the military at the primary level must never be neglected no matter how the situation changes.

He called for efforts to forge a primary-level military that listens to and follows the Party, and make sure that the Party's absolute leadership over the military reaches the primary level and all military personnel.

Xi also stressed efforts to build the military at the primary level into a force that is capable of fighting and winning and sticks to the criterion of combat capability with good discipline and integrity.

Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia, both members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice-chairmen of the CMC, attended the meeting and put forward requirements on implementing the spirit of Xi's speech and strengthening military construction at the primary level in the new era.