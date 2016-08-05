Rio Olympic Games
 th day

Летние Паралимпийские игры 2016 в Рио-де- Жанейро 7-18 сентября

Calendar
Interviews with Athletes
more
Readying for Rio
more
Host City Guide

RIO DE JANEIRO

Rio de Janeiro is the second-most populous metropolitan area in Brazil and seventh-most populous in the Americas. It is the capital of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's third-most populous state. Part of the city has been designated as a World Heritage Site, named "Rio de Janeiro: Carioca Landscapes between the Mountain and the Sea", by UNESCO on 1 July 2012 as a Cultural Landscape.

Rio de Janeiro is one of the most visited cities in the Southern Hemisphere and is known for its natural settings, Carnival, samba, bossa nova, and balneario beaches such as Barra da Tijuca, Copacabana, Ipanema, and Leblon.

Spotlights
Copyright © China Central Television. All Rights Reserved English | Español | Français | العربية | Pусский | 中文
2016 Rio Olympics, CCTV.com English